James Holmes spared death penalty for US cinema killings

LONDON. KAZINFORM A jury in the US state of Colorado has spared gunman James Holmes the death penalty for killing 12 people at a screening of a Batman film in 2012.

He will serve life in jail without the possibility of parole. The defence team had argued that the former neuroscience graduate student, now 27, was insane at the time. The jury agreed with prosecutors that Holmes, though mentally ill, was responsible for his actions. But it was not unanimous on the death penalty. That lack of agreement meant the jury accepted he would receive an automatic life sentence without parole. The decision of the jury - a panel of nine women and three men - was revealed by Judge Carlos Samour in a courtroom in the city of Centennial on Friday. As the verdict was read out, Holmes' mother Arlene leaned her head against her husband's shoulder and began sobbing, the Associated Press news agency reports. Ashley Moser, whose six-year-old daughter died in the attack and who was herself paralysed by Holmes' bullets, also shook her head and then slowly leaned it against the wheelchair of another paralysed victim. During his three-month trial, Holmes declined to testify in his own defence or to make a statement expressing his remorse. The sentence is expected to be imposed formally at a later hearing. Appeals process In July, Holmes was convicted on 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and an explosives charge over the shootings in Aurora, Colorado. Families of victims had appeared to be conflicted over whether Holmes should get the death penalty. Some were worried about the long process of appeals that often follow a death sentence and wanted closure in the case more quickly, BBC informs. See bbc.com for full version