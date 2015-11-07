Janitor finds €24,500 at Turkish airport, returns it to owner

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A janitor discovered €24,500 in a toilet of the VIP area at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Friday, RIA Novosti reports.

After finding the bag full of money, Emrah Evrensel turned it over to the administration of the airport. "I could have kept the money for myself. People think of every option. I did so, but I chose the good one," Evrensel said. The bag's owner got his money back after being officially identified. The airport's administration awarded perhaps the most honest worker in its history with a certificate of appreciation. It is worth mentioning that Evrensel's monthly salary totals approximately $350 per month.