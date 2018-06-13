Janiya Aubakirova no longer rector of Kazakh National Conservatory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Janiya Aubakirova was relieved from the office of the Rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Born in 1957, Janiya Aubakirova is a graduate of the Moscow State Conservatory named after Tchaikovsky. She is the winner and laureate of many prestigious international competitions.



She took up the post of the Rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in March 1997.



She holds the title of the People's Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Laureate of the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In 1983, Janiya Aubakirova won the Grand Prix of The Long-Thibaud Piano Competition. She also gives concerts with well-known orchestras in Kazakhstan, France, the UK, Germany, Japan, Russia, Poland, Italy, the U.S. and many other countries.