January 17 - Day of Mourning over Boeing-747 cargo jet crash victims in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan has declared January 17 the day of mourning over the Boeing-747 cargo jet crash victims, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

An appropriate decree was signed today by President of the country Almazbek Atambayev.

The tragedy which killed more than 30 people turned out to be a great loss for the entire nation of Kyrgyzstan.

As it was reported, Boeing-747 cargo plane operating en Hong Kong-Istanbul route crashed near Dacha-Suu residential area of Bishkek. The tragedy occurred at 7:31 local time. The plane was supposed to make a refueling stopover at Manas Airport of Bishkek.

As per the latest data, 35 people including 4 pilots died as a result.