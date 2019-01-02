January 2. Today's Birtdhays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd January.

Film and theater actor, singer, dombyra player, one of the founders of the national professional theater, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Yelubay Umirzakov was born 120 years ago (1899-1974).



Writer, publicist, documentalist, playwright, translator, academician of the International Information Academy, member of the Writers Union of Kazakhstan Medeu Sarsekeyev was born 73 years ago (1936).



Director of the Center for Pricing in Construction of the Kazakh Research and Design Institute of Construction and Architecture Kossym Ansatbayev was born 38 years (1981) ago.