January 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan accesses the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). In 2010, Astana (now Nur-Sultan) hosts the OSCE Summit.
2004 – A monument to outstanding Kazakh scientist Chokan Ualikhanov is installed in the Russian city of Omsk. It was designed and made by Kazakhstani sculptor Azamat Bayarlin.
2012 – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Nurlan Danenov officially presents Astana’s dossier as the host city of EXPO-2017 to BIE Secretary General Vincente Loscertales.
2013 – The Gumilyov Eurasian National University becomes the full-fledged member of the European University Association.
2018 – The Commission for issues of digitalization is established under the President of Kazakhstan.