January 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 31.

EVENTS

1991 – Ust Kamenogorsk Teachers’ Training Institute is reorganized as the East Kazakhstan State University.

1997 – Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Republican State Enterprise is founded by way of merger of Almaty railways department, Tselinnaya railways department and West Kazakhstan railways department.

2006 – Samruk National Holding Company is established.

2007 – Almaty publishes the National Geographic Atlas of Kazakhstan and Republic of Kazakhstan monograph.

2011- The Snow Leopard Park unveils in Almaty at the Medeo high-mountain sports complex.

2013 – The Al Farabi Kazakh National University joined The Talloires Network, an international association of institutions which aims to foster higher education civic engagement. Its secretariat is based at Tufts University.

2018 – Kazakhstan successfully passes a safety audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

2018 – 38 universities unite into the alliance to fulfill Rukhani Zhanghyru program.