Japan&#39;s jobless rate up to 3.4 pct in Aug.

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The unemployment rate in Japan was up to 3.4 percent in August from the previous month's 3.3 percent, while the country's job availability hits a record high in over 23 years, the government here said Friday.

The number of unemployed people was up a seasonally adjusted 1. 8 percent from July to 2.24 million, according to a preliminary report released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Meanwhile, the country's job availability kept improving in the reporting month and the ratio of job offers to seeker moved to the best level in over 23 years, said the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Friday.

The ratio was up to 1.23 in August from a reading of 1.21 in the previous month, the highest since January 1992 when it stood at 1.25, the labor ministry said.

The latest data means that 123 positions were available for 100 job seekers.

Source: Xinhua