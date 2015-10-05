Japan&#39;s My Number social security system starts

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's new social security and tax number system, known as the "My Number" system, began Monday with authorities sending 12-digit identification numbers to every resident in the country to prepare for their use from next year, while public concerns remain over leaks and abuse of personal information, Kyodo reports.

From around Oct. 20 to the end of November, 55 million households, both Japanese and foreign, are expected to receive by mail temporary cards notifying residents of their individual numbers to simplify administrative procedures for taxation and social security. Recipients who choose to use the scheme can apply for ID cards at municipal governments to be issued from January. Ministries involved held a meeting on raising public awareness of the system. A Cabinet Office survey showed that most people did not know the system as of July and August, and municipalities and businesses have been slow in making preparations, such as updating computer systems. Starting from next year, employers need to collect and manage the numbers of their employees and their families and put them on tax withholding certificates and other documents. My Number legislation was enacted in 2013 with the aim of enabling tax and other authorities to discover tax evasion and wrongful receipt of welfare benefits more easily while simplifying administrative procedures for residents as well. People's bank accounts will be linked to the numbers on a voluntary basis from 2018, while the government seeks to make it mandatory in the future to strengthen its tax collection efforts. But concerns have grown over the government's handling of personal information under the system after massive personal data leaks from the Japan Pension Service following cyberattacks in May. The Japan Federation of Bar Associations and various consumer organizations have also raised concerns that the system would increase government surveillance over individuals and invade their privacy.