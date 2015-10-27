Japan&#39;s PM calls visit to Kyrgyzstan a landmark

BAKU. KAZINFORM Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that his first visit to Kyrgyzstan is a landmark in the history of relations between the two countries, RIA Novosti reported.

"It is necessary to promote the bilateral relations," he said. Abe arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 26 as part of the Central Asia tour. This is Abe's first visit to Kyrgyzstan. Abe is accompanied by the officials and representatives of business circles. The delegation includes 36 heads of big private Japanese companies. "I believe that the cooperation between Japan and Kyrgyzstan has the potential for further development," Abe said. Abe intends to fundamentally strengthen bilateral relations with all countries of the region in a broad aspect, including politics, economics, human and cultural exchange." Abe began his five-day trip to Mongolia and the countries of Central Asia Oct. 22, namely, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Source: Trend.az