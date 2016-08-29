  • kz
    Japan, Africa vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based order at sea

    10:59, 29 August 2016
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japanese and African leaders pledged to fight terrorism and emphasized the importance of rule-based maritime order as they wrapped up a Japan-led international conference on the continent's development on Sunday.

    In the Nairobi Declaration adopted at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, the leaders also agreed to promote investment in infrastructure that leads to job creation in the fast-growing region, KYODO reported.

    "Japan's public and private sectors will offer cooperation for the development that is led by Africa itself," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a press conference after the sixth TICAD, convened in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, wrapped up.

     

    World News
