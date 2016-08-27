Japan announces $30 billion investment in Africa as TICAD begins

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Saturday that Japan will mobilize a total of $30 billion in private- and public-sector funds to invest in Africa over three years to boost infrastructure building in the resource-rich continent, KYODO reported.

Abe unveiled his country's fresh financial assistance for Africa at a Japan-led African development conference that convened in the Kenyan capital Nairobi the same day. It is the first time the gathering, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, has been held outside Japan.

With an eye to strengthening the region's potential in the fields of manufacturing and health care, Abe said in a keynote speech at the start of the two-day meeting that Japan will "empower 10 million people (to work toward an) Africa, which has high-quality (economic and social infrastructure) and is strong and stable."



