Japan appoints first female commander of navy fleet
20:14, 07 March 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan has for the first time appointed a woman as commander of a navy fleet, a spokesperson for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed to EFE Wednesday, at a time when the government is considering increasing the female presence in the military.
Ryoko Azuma, 44, will lead the operations of Japan's main escort division, a fleet of four vessels including the largest Japanese helicopter destroyer, the Izumo.