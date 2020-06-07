Japan companies developing cool face masks as summer approaches

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Several companies in different fields are hurrying to develop cool and dry face masks to help people in the upcoming sweltering summer heat in Japan as they continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Kyodo reports.

Demand for masks suitable for summer use is increasing in Japan and other parts of the world, with medical experts warning against risks such as breathing difficulties and dehydration when people wear masks in the hot and humid season.

Companies from different industries that have never produced masks before are coming up with solutions, with their own expertise ranging from high-tech cool materials to interesting ideas like putting refrigerant packs inside masks.

Mizuno Corp. in late May started sales of face masks made with a soft stretch tricot material that is used for its swimsuits and wear for track and field athletics.

By using the material, the repeatedly washable mask can fit the face with less stress and help prevent splash infections, the sportswear maker said.

The product -- which costs 935 yen ($8.5) including tax -- gained strong popularity, with 20,000 pieces sold on its first online sales day.

Yonex Co., a maker of equipment for badminton, tennis and other sports, will sell masks made with its «Very Cool» material containing xylitol from early July.

Xylitol absorbs heat, responding to sweat, and the material is used for Yonex's wear for the Japan badminton national team, as well as professional tennis players.

«As people spend more time wearing masks against the coronavirus, we hope our technology will enable users to keep cool during hot weather, even if only a little bit,» a Yonex spokeswoman told Kyodo News.

The company plans to sell the mask at 840 yen before tax. The length of the string of the quick-drying and antimicrobial mask can be adjusted.

Fast Retailing Co., operator of the Uniqlo chain, plans to start selling face masks this summer featuring a highly breathable and fast-drying material used for its popular AIRism underwear products that are cool and dry quickly.

A Fast Retailing spokeswoman said the date of the debut of the mask and its price will be announced once they are determined.

Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai earlier denied the firm would enter the mask market, saying it will focus on its main business of making clothing. But it has decided to take advantage of the growing customer demand for masks.