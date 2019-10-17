Japan considers postponing emperor enthronement parade over recent typhoon

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government is mulling postponing the solemn parade dedicated to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito over powerful typhoon Hagibis that devastated the country over the weekend, Trend reports.

The NHK broadcaster reported that the government may change its plans to carry out the parade due to the need to cope with the consequences of the typhoon.

Japan’s Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 85, officially abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health, in favour of his son Naruhito, 59, in late April. Naruhito has succeeded to the throne and the ceremony devoted to the ascension has been scheduled for October 22.

The powerful typhoon made landfall in Japan on Saturday. It damaged more than 10,000 households and left at least 77 people killed and 346 others injured, while dozens of people are missing.