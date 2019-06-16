Japan followed presidential election in Kazakhstan with interest, ex-Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election. Kazakhstanis living in Tokyo were the first to proceed to vote around the world," he said.



He also noted that Japan followed presidential election in Kazakhstan with interest.



"I am confident that the President-elect will ensure stability and succession of the policy of the First President, ensure further development and prosperity of the country of great importance for the international community," he added.



Kazakhstan is an important country for Japan, which was, is and will be our strategic partner. That's why I hope that our friendly relations will develop further," he resumed.