Japan holds 1st meeting on COVID-19 steps for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A Japanese government panel tasked with formulating steps to counter the coronavirus pandemic at next summer's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held its first meeting Friday, with a plan to submit an interim report by the end of the year, Kyodo News reports.

The panel, led by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita, in cooperation with the Tokyo metropolitan government and the local Olympic organizing committee, is specifically in charge of crafting border control and safety measures.

«From the perspective of realizing a safe and secure games, we will carefully consider effective measures and put them into practice,» Sugita told the meeting.

On the assumption that the global spread of the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease, will not completely be contained by the time of the Tokyo Games, the Japanese government and the organizing committee are considering easing entry restrictions for foreign athletes.

The relaxation is expected to be made on the condition that athletes submit documents proving that they have tested negative for the virus and accept limited movements within Japan, according to government officials.

Attendees at the first meeting also included officials from the foreign and health ministries, as well as the immigration agency.

Under normal circumstances, about 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions participate in the Olympics.

However, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus, Japan currently denies the entry of foreign nationals who have recently been to any of 159 countries and regions, including most of Asia, all of Europe and the United States.

The panel plans to have several more meetings before coming up with the interim report.

Other issues on the agenda include anti-virus measures at the athletes' village in the Japanese capital and games' venues, steps to be taken against COVID-19 infections and how to handle spectators.