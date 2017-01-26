Japan hopes EXPO 2017 will offer new opportunities for business

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan congratulates Kazakhstanis on 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Our countries established diplomatic relations one month after Kazakhstan attained its independence on January 26, 1992. Since then, the friendly ties have been developing favorably thanks to the efforts of many people," the congratulatory message reads.



The Embassy of Japan highlighted the key milestones in the bilateral cooperation.



Kazakhstan shut down the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in accordance with the Decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on August 29, 1991 and after attaining independence renounced its nuclear arsenal. Japan highly appreciated that step and rendered medical support to those affected by nuclear tests, it also trained specialists in radiotherapy and provided medical equipment and necessary materials. Besides, the two countries agreed to jointly develop new infrastructure of Semey city in order to speed up nuclear disarmament. Residents of the city love the big bridge over the Irtysh River. They believe it is a bridge of friendship between the two countries. Nowadays cooperation between Japan and Kazakhstan gradually develops in various directions, but it was President Nazarbayev's initiative on nuclear disarmament that became the pivot point of bilateral cooperation.



After the powerful earthquake that hit Japan on March 11, 2011, the country received generous donation and humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan. The people of Japan extend their heartfelt gratitude and will never forget it.



Over the recent years cooperation between the two countries has been gaining momentum evidenced by the top-level visits. Prime Minister Abe visited Kazakhstan in October 2015 within the framework of the visit to five Central Asian countries. The Prime Minister delivered a speech at the Nazarbayev University in which he stressed that Japan will support Central Asia's development into an open, stable and independent region. The head of the Japanese government also revealed that Japan would strengthen relations with each Central Asian country, starting from Kazakhstan.



President Nursultan Nazarbayev paid his fourth official visit to Japan on November 6-9, 2016. During his visit, the President held a number of meetings with the Emperor of Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He addressed the Japanese Parliament, met with local businessmen, paid a visit to a university and more. The visit to Hiroshima crowned his visit to Japan. Additionally, the countries signed a number of important documents, including the joint statement "On the expanded strategic partnership in the Asian century of prosperity". Reciprocal visits of the leaders of the two countries within one year became important events in the diplomatic relations, and the visit of the Kazakh President to Japan gave a powerful impulse to the development of bilateral relations.



2017 will be an important year in terms of deepening of interaction within the framework of the UN both for Kazakhstan that was elected as the first Central Asian country to become the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and for Japan that has been the UNSC non-permanent member since last year. Japan and Kazakhstan that share common stance on many foreign policy issues will join forces to solve global problems in ensuring peace and security of the international community.



Besides, this year Kazakhstan will hold the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana themed "The Future Energy". The theme of the Japanese pavilion will be "Smart Mix with Technology". Japan will showcase the newest ecologically friendly technologies. The Japanese Embassy hopes that the international exhibition will offer new opportunities for business and that the exchange will reach a new level thanks to a big number of visitors from Japan.



Economic relations between Japan and Kazakhstan are mutually reinforcing: Kazakhstan is rich in mineral wealth and human capital, whereas Japan boasts advanced technologies and know-how. By joining forces the two countries can expand opportunities for economic cooperation in such spheres as ecology, energy conservation, transport and logistics, geology and many more. During Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Japan the sides touched upon various economic problems; now it is necessary to exert efforts to implement the agreements achieved and, by doing so, build economic relations matching the potential of the two countries.



Cultural exchange expands from year to year. Last year the Days of Japanese Culture gathered crowds in Almaty city. Japanese manga, anime, national cuisine and traditional martial arts gain more and more popularity in Kazakhstan. Joint scientific cooperation covers a lot of spheres: history, archeology, medicine, nuclear energy, space technologies. The Japanese Embassy will continue to acquaint Kazakhstanis with the achievements of our country.



In the statement on the occasion of President Nazarbayev's visit to Japan, Prime Minister Abe said that along with superficial resemblance Japan and Kazakhstan have a lot in common, for instance, view of history and traditions, respect for elders, open heart and spirit and many other things.