Japan interested in expanding cooperation in healthcare with Gomel Oblast

GOMEL. KAZINFORM - Japan is interested in expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector with Gomel Oblast. The avenues of cooperation were discussed during a meeting between a delegation of the Japanese city of Matsumoto and the Healthcare Department of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee, BelTA has learned.

The parties discussed the possibility of setting up internship programs for general practitioners, surgeons and neonatal specialists from Gomel in Japan. Nikolai Vasikov, the head of the Healthcare Department of the Gomel Oblast Executive Committee, presented the regional children's hospital construction project to the Japanese guests.



The head of the Japanese delegation, Mayor of Matsumoto Akira Sugenoya proposed to deepen cooperation in emergency management related to the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the accident in Fukushima. He also promised to help with humanitarian supplies of equipment for the new regional children's Hospital. "I think it is an entirely feasible project. For my part, I promise to provide maximum assistance," Mr Akira Sugenoya said.



The Japanese delegation is in Gomel Oblast on a two-day visit. The guests visited the village of Bartolomeyevka, Vetka District, which has been in the exclusion zone since 1992. On 7 July the delegation will visit the Regional Clinical Cancer Center, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.