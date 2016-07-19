Japan interested in investing in Belarusian high-tech economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Japan is interested in investing in the Belarusian economy of high technologies. The statement was made by member of the lower chamber of the Japanese parliament, head of the Japan-Belarus friendship group in the Japanese parliament Genichiro Sata before he met with Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Viktor Guminsky on 19 July, BelTA has learned.

Genichiro Sata said: "As far as I know, the Belarusian president and the government work hard to develop the economy in the area of information technologies. Today we intend to visit the Hi-Tech Park, which is connected with the large Japanese company Rakuten. We hope for future cooperation for the sake of attracting Japanese investments into the Belarusian economy in this area and other ones."



The MP remarked that a number of prominent Japanese companies operate effectively in Belarus. Japanese parliamentarians are interested in increasing their number for the sake of getting mutual profits.



Apart from advancing economic partnership Japan is interested in deepening cultural and humanitarian ties with Belarus, added Genichiro Sata. "During the visit we would like to meet with Belarusian colleagues to exchange information in the area of nuclear safety for the sake of promptly alleviating consequences and preventing the catastrophes of the kind that happened in Chernobyl and Fukushima. It binds us together," he stated.



Genichiro Sata said it is important to advance contacts between the countries not only at the level of governments but also between individual citizens. "A group of kids from Fukushima Prefecture will come to Belarus very soon. We are deeply grateful to Belarus for giving them such an opportunity," he concluded.



Viktor Guminsky mentioned Genichiro Sata's great contribution to strengthening Belarusian-Japanese relations. "Although there is a great distance between our countries, the fact does not impede the comprehensive development of relations and cooperation. We also thank Japan for the invaluable aid with alleviating consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster," he concluded, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.