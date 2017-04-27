Japan interested in supply routes through Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Development of transit container transportation from Japan to Europe through the territory of Kazakhstan was discussed at a business seminar in Tokyo, Kazinform has learned from the press service of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy".

Presentation of advantages and potential of Kazakhstan's transport and logistics complex was held during the business seminar.

Participants of the event highly appreciated the prospects of development of transportation services between Japan and Eurasia. For instance, administration of the Port of Hakata (Japan), representatives of SITC International Holdings, Japanese research centers and many more displayed great interest in the possibilities the New Silk Road routes offer.







Participants of the seminar were familiarized with the most promising routes of the New Silk Road linking Lianyungang port (China), Kazakhstan's logistics infrastructure and Europe.



Additionally, during the visit to Japan, the delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company held negotiations with mayor's office of Fukuoka city and administration of the Port of Hakata on organization of supply chains of Japanese goods to external markets using feeder lines between the ports of Hakata and Lianyungang.



