Japan nears decision to ban new gasoline-only car sales in mid-2030s

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The government is closer to a decision to ban sales of new gasoline-only cars in Japan in the mid-2030s, officials said Thursday, as part of efforts to reduce climate change-causing emissions, Kyodo reports.

The goal, which would promote a shift to all-electric, fuel cell, and gasoline-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pushes forward with his campaign to make Japan carbon emissions neutral by 2050.

A panel of experts at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is set to include the target in its report to be compiled by the end of this year, they said.

Domestic sales of lower- or zero-emission cars, including hybrids, made up just under 40 percent of all new cars sold in 2019.

Japan's initiative comes amid the global trend to reduce sales of gasoline-powered cars, notably in China, the world's biggest vehicle market, and Europe.

China is set to phase out sales of conventional gasoline cars by 2035. Britain last month moved up its target to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by five years to 2030, while France aims to achieve this by 2040.

In the United States, the state of California is set to phase out sales of new gasoline cars by 2035.

The Japanese government said Tuesday in its action plan for growth strategy that it will boost investment in technologies to tackle climate change, including to promote zero- and low-emission vehicles and develop competitive automotive batteries.