Japan PM Abe, Chinese President Xi agree to arrange summit in China in Oct.

VLADIVOSTOK. KAZINFORM Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Wednesday to accelerate arrangements for Abe's planned visit to China next month when the two countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty.

If realized, the visit would be the first by a Japanese prime minister to China since December 2011, except for trips to attend international conferences, KYODO NEWS reports.

Abe and Xi, who held talks on the sidelines of an annual economic forum in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, also confirmed their close cooperation in efforts to get North Korea to denuclearize.

The Japan-China summit came amid a deadlock in denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea following their leaders' historic summit in June.

In recent years, Japan-China ties have been marred by a dispute over islands in the East China Sea, controlled by Tokyo, but claimed by Beijing. They are called Senkaku Islands in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

