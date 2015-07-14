Japan PM Shinzo Abe to visit Kazakhstan this August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will visit Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan as part of his tour of Central Asia in August.

The documents on Japan's financial assistance for infrastructure projects in the Central Asian states are due to be signed during this visit, reports AKI Press citing RIA Novosti. The sides also intend to discuss problems of drug trafficking and terrorism in the region.