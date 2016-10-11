Japan ready to fill in its EXPO pavilion - Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan Ichiro Kawabata in Astana on Tuesday.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of preparation for the EXPO event in Astana, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the company's press service.



Akhmetzhan Yessimov briefed the Japanese side on the work done in terms of preparations for EXPO 2017 and attracting as many international participants as possible.



"Yesterday I presented credentials to the President of your country. The first meeting after that is at your company, because Japanese government pays utmost attention to the event. We are ready to start filling in our pavilion," Ambassador Kawabata said.



Yessimov and Kawabata also touched upon the technical issues of Japan's participation in the exhibition.



CEO of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" thanked the Japanese diplomat for active position in the process of preparation for the upcoming EXPO event.



It should be noted that 105 countries have officially confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017 which is 9 months away.