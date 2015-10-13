Japan ready to increase Iran oil imports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Monday that Japan has voiced readiness to increase imports of Iranian oil as soon as the US-engineered sanctions against Iran are lifted.

Zanganeh told reporters after meeting the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida that Tokyo has agreed to increase its oil exports from Iran to the levels that existed before the sanctions.

He said Kishida as well as the Japanese business leaders who are accompanying him were briefed on Iran's new oil and gas investment opportunities as well as the new format of energy sector contracts.

Zanganeh said a significant potential exists for the Japanese companies to participate in a variety of oil and gas projects in Iran.

He said lucrative prospects specifically exist in the area of reducing gas flaring at oil fields, increasing energy consumption efficiency and production of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Iranian minister further emphasized that the Japanese companies have voiced interest in investing in Iran's upstream projects, adding that he had asked the companies to present their proposals to that effect.

Kishida, who left Japan on Sunday for a five-day visit to Iran and then Qatar, said ahead of his trip that he will discuss stronger economic cooperation with Tehran, Kazinform refers to Trend.az citing Press TV.