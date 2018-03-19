  • kz
    Japan records $32 million trade surplus in Feb 2018

    18:40, 19 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan achieved a trade surplus of 3.4 billion yen ($32 million) in February, the Japanese government said Monday, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

    January's surplus was the ninth consecutive month with a positive balance for the world's third-largest economy, although it contrasts with the surplus of 804.52 billion yen recorded in February 2017, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance.


