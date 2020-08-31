Japan reports around 600 new coronavirus infections

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan confirmed on Sunday around 600 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, with Tokyo reporting a lower than usual daily number of new infections during this month, Kyodo News reports.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 148 additional cases of the virus, the second-lowest daily figure recorded in the capital this month.

The single-day figure brought Tokyo's average daily infections for the past week to 197.7, falling below 200 for the first time since July 16. Its cumulative total stands at 20,717 cases.

The capital hit a record 472 on Aug. 1 and has seen daily cases in triple digits for every day in August bar last Monday, when it recorded 95 new infections, its lowest figure in over a month.

Meanwhile, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, confirmed 64 new cases on Sunday, while Osaka Prefecture in western Japan reported 62 and Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan confirmed 80.

The nationwide total now stands at over 68,700, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February.

An additional 14 deaths were reported across Japan, bringing the total death toll in the country to 1,299.

The daily figures from the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.

Test results can take up to about three days to confirm. The number of tests conducted in the capital on Thursday was 5,236, according to the metropolitan government.

Tokyo, with a population of 14 million, has kept its alert for the coronavirus pandemic at the highest of four levels, meaning «infections are spreading.»

In an effort to stem the spread, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Thursday that Tokyo will extend until Sept. 15 a request for establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues in its 23 wards, in the heart of the capital, to shorten their business hours as many cases have spread from there.

The request for such businesses outside the 23 wards to close by 10 p.m. will end Monday as scheduled.