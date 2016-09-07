Japan's new Miss World is a half-Indian elephant trainer

WASHINGTON, DC. KAZINFORM Many beauty queens boast creative resumes. But it's rare to come across one that holds a license in elephant training.

Priyanka Yoshikawa, a half-Indian, half-Japanese beauty pageant contestant does, however. She was crowned Miss Japan 2016 Monday, becoming only the second biracial beauty queen in the country's history.

Born to an Indian father and a Japanese mother in Tokyo, the 22-year-old's big win came just a year after Ariana Miyamoto, a half-black, half Japanese woman, won the title of Miss Universe Japan 2015. Miyamoto was the first Japanese person of mixed race to win a major beauty pageant in a largely racially homogenous country, and she received a firestorm of negative comments after she was crowned.



But Miyamoto's victory encouraged others to follow in her footsteps.



"I don't know Ariana in person, but I've been a big fan of her. She has inspired me to win the competition," Yoshikawa told CNN.



After Yoshikawa's win on Monday, social media commentators have been mostly supportive.



