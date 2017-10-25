Japan's NHK airs program about Kazakhstan, EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - NHK, Japan's national public broadcasting organization, aired a 110-min program about Kazakhstan, focusing especially on the International specialized exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 held this summer, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the QAZAQSTAN Republican Television and Radio Corporation.

The project was spearheaded by NHK's newscaster Okoshi Kensuke. NHK's crew spent some time in Kazakhstan this past July and traveled around the cities of Atyrau, Karaganda, Semey, Aktau, Almaty and more.



The program centered on Kazakhstan's present-day development, daily life, culture and traditions of the Kazakh people. Japanese journalists admitted that it had been the most extensive program about Kazakhstan in the history of Japanese television.



A big part of the program was dedicated to the QAZAQSTAN Republican Television and Radio Corporation and changes that had taken place at the corporation. Okoshi Kensuke came to Astana and interviewed Yerlan Karin, Chairman of the QAZAQSTAN Republican Television and Radio Corporation.











Japanese journalists displayed great interest in the QAZAQSTAN Corporation's day-to-day functioning, changes at the QAZAQSTAN TV channel and unique format of new TV projects.



It is worth noting that this project has set the stage for promising cooperation between NHK and QAZAQSTAN.



A delegation of the QAZAQSTAN Corporation is set to visit Japan next month where Mr. Karin will meet with NHK President Ryoichi Ueda.



As part of the visit, the Kazakhstani delegation will visit NHK studios to learn more about the way their Japanese colleagues work and exchange experience.



NHK is one of the leading mass media in Japanese and global media landscape. It has eight regional centers and 54 transmitting stations in Japan.





