Japan tests robots as caregivers for the elderly

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Talking humanoids, intelligent beds or exoskeletons that assist in walking are some of the robots being tested in retirement homes in Japan as possible solutions to the shortage of workers to take care of a rapidly-aging population.

A group of elderly people drink tea and solve crossword puzzles aided by a jolly robot while several senior citizens play with robotic pets in front of the television as others can be seen walking with a motorized belt attached to the hip, which increases mobility of the legs and straightens the spine.

Source: EFE