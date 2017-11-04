Japan to award Olzhas Suleimenov Order of the Rising Sun

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Japan said it will award famous Kazakh public figure and poet Olzhas Suleimenov the Order of the Rising Sun, Kazinform has learned from the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan.

Today, the Government of Japan has published a list of foreign citizens to be awarded various Orders in the fall of 2017. Among the receivers of the awards is famous Kazakhstani poet, politician and anti-nuclear activist, President of the Nevada-Semipalatinsk international environmental movement, Olzhas Suleimenov.

The order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in the following fields: international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment. Prior to the end of the World War II, it was also awarded for exemplary military service.