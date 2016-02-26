Japan to donate over KZT 100 mln to Kazakhstani schools and hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan is going to donate 308,000 U.S. dollars to two hospitals and two schools of Kazakhstan. Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kamohara Masayoshi and heads of these organized signed appropriate grant agreements.

Thus, the Regional Infectious Diseases Hospital of Kyzylorda will receive 76,500 U.S. dollars for acquisition of an artificial ventilator, eight syringe pumps, three medication supply controllers and four bedside monitors.

The Central Hospital of Balkhash will spend the donated funds (95,700 U.S. dollars) on replacement of four surgical lights.

Two secondary schools in Semey (No.43 and No.22) will receive 136,000 U.S. dollars for replacement of windows and balcony doors.

“The implementation of these projects will contribute to the solution of Kazakhstan’s social problems and improvement of populations’ life. We will continue exerting efforts to further develop the relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. I will be happy if you remember about the goodwill of Japanese people,” the foreign diplomat noted.

In general, over 18 years of implementation in Kazakhstan, 75 projects worth 5 mln 400 thousand U.S. dollars were financed under Japan’s “Grass Roots” program.





