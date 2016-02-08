  • kz
    Japan to extend $1 mil. in aid to Taiwan for deadly quake

    14:47, 08 February 2016
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan said Monday it will extend $1 million in aid to Taiwan for disaster relief and reconstruction following Saturday's deadly earthquake that rocked the south of the island, Kyodo reports.

    Japan will offer the aid to the Red Cross Society of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.
    Aside from the financial aid, Japan is ready to deploy firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel upon Taiwan's request, the top government spokesman said.
    The magnitude 6.4 quake killed about 40 people and injured more than 500 people. Over 110 people were still thought to be trapped in the rubble of a toppled apartment complex in Tainan as of Monday.

