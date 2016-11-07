Japan to invest in a series of projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Tokyo the Intergovernmental Commission has held a session in the format of Kazakhstan-Japanese business-forum with participation of about 350 companies over 200 representing the Japanese party. The session was held within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Japan. This has been informed by Kazakhstan official representative of the Intergovernmental Organization Azamat Bertissov.

The session of the Intergovernmental Commission was held by the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan, KAZNEX INVEST, Ministry of Economy, Trade and. The main speakers were Co-Chairmen of the Intergovernmental Comission, Vice-Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Khairov, and Japanese Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry for International Affairs Hirofumi Katase.

In his speech Yerlan Khairov emphasized that "Japan is one of the largest foreign investors in Kazakhstan. At present our countries have 25 joint investment projects to the amount of over USD 4 billion in such sectors of economy as energy, logistics, machine engineering, pharmaceutics, and information and communication technologies. Today Kazakhstan is offering new long-term projects which will surely be of interest to Japanese colleagues. The meeting has resulted in signing of 13 commercial agreements to the total amount of USD1,2 billion in chemistry, petroleum chemistry, innovation technologies, state and private partnership, energy, finance, production of construction materials, tourism and trade.

There have been achieved arrangements on financing strategic investment projects in Kazakhstan by Japan, namely terephthalic acid and polyethylene theraphthalate plant in Atyrau, construction and operation of Wind Power Station in Mangystau region, joint use of neutron irradiation and production of radioisotopes.

In the business forum Kazakhstan's party presented the Japanese partners the State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development for 2015-2019, and stimulus package for investors. They also told about the opportunities of running business projects in Kazakhstan, preferences provided by the Government for investors and the potential of different sectors of economy. A separate session of the business forum was devoted to discussion of the initiatives in the sphere of investment cooperation between the countries in a long-term perspective. Other than that the parties proposed cooperation in water resources, ecology, medicine, agriculture, fishery, transport and city infrastructure.

The participants of the meeting unilaterally voiced the necessity to expand Kazakhstan-Japanese bilateral relations and bring the partnership to a higher level.