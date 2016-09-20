Japan to join int'l framework for cutting aircraft emissions

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday Japan will join an international framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international aviation, a move that could prompt airlines to raise airfares, Kyodo reports.

Aiming to stop the increase of carbon dioxide emissions from 2020, each carrier will be given a cap on emissions under the envisioned framework.



Some 50 nations, including the United States and China, aim to adopt the framework at the International Civil Aviation Organization gathering starting Sept. 27 in Canada.



If formally adopted, carriers would have to introduce new fuel-efficient aircraft and other measures to accommodate the changes.



The move is expected to cost Japan's aviation industry more than 1 billion yen ($9.8 million) at the outset of the introduction and tens of billions of yen by 2035, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.



Carriers would also have to review their flight operations and use more biofuel to reduce the emissions of global warming gases.



If they exceed their quotas, they will be required to purchase emission rights from other firms that have successfully cut them, the ministry said.



Source: Kyodo