Japan to launch rocket with cargo vessel to space station in September

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will launch a rocket to the International Space Station in September containing an unmanned cargo transporter, the country's space agency said Monday, Kyodo reports.

The HTV8, also called Kounotori8, meaning white storkin Japanese, will deliver about 5.4 tons of supplies to the astronauts aboard,including food and water, as well as batteries and devices needed forexperiments, the agency said.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the H-2Brocket will be launched on Sept. 11 from the Tanegashima Space Center in thecountry's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

The cylindrical cargo transporter, measuring about 10meters long and 4.4 meters in diameter, will also carry an opticalcommunication system that is said to be useful when exploring the moon and Marsto Japan's experiment module at the ISS named Kibo, according to the agency.

Kounotori8 is equipped with some new devices to beused for the HTV-X, a spacecraft under development as its successor.