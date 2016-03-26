Japan to open Kyoto Imperial Palace to public for tourism boost

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - In a bid to draw more foreign visitors to Japan, the government said Friday it will expand public access to more than a dozen state-owned facilities such as the Kyoto Imperial Palace, the Imperial Palace and the Bank of Japan in central Tokyo, Kyodo reports.

The move to increase public access to the 15 designated facilities will be part of a new tourism strategy to be compiled within this month by a panel, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and comprising ministers and tourism experts.

The idea is to open Kyoto Imperial Palace in the western Japan city throughout the year including on weekends.

Currently, the palace established in 1855 is open to the public twice a year -- five days in spring and another five days in fall.

At present, visitors to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo need to book ahead for tours offered only on weekdays. Under the new government plan, those tours will be offered on Saturdays as well.

The quota for visitors will increase, and Chinese and Korean will be added to the foreign languages available for audio guides, now offered in English.

The government also plans to create slots for those who want to visit the BOJ head office in Tokyo's Chuo Ward without reservations from June.

The Super-Kamiokande neutrino observatory 1,000 meters underground in the central Japan prefecture of Gifu will also be open to visitors who apply in advance, according to the government.

The government will aim to put the changes in access to the Kyoto Imperial Palace, the Imperial Palace in Tokyo and the Super-Kamiokande neutrino observatory into effect by the end of March next year.

"We would like to look into ways to expand public access. We hope the growing number of foreign tourists will learn more about Japanese historical sites," Taro Kono, minister in charge of administrative reform, told reporters after presenting the new tourism boost plans to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga at the prime minister's office.

Kono had been instructed by Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, to consider expanding public access to state facilities and maximizing their tourism potential.