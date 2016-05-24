Japan to suffer up to $41.8bln in damages from deadly April earthquake

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Damages from last month's deadly earthquake in southern Japan are estimated at 2.4 trillion yen to 4.6 trillion yen ($21.8 billion to $41.8 billion), according to government data published in the Japanese press Tuesday.

The east of Kumamoto city on the island of Kyushu was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake on April 14, followed by a magnitude 7.3 quake the next day. The series of earthquakes and aftershocks led to at least 49 direct deaths, 17 deaths from stress or complications, and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

Authorities in Japan assess damages to buildings in Kumamoto and Oita prefectures, including around 10,000 residential homes and factories, at 1.6 trillion yen to 3.1 trillion yen, the Yomiuru Shimbun daily said.

Weather officials said Kumamoto was struck by tremors 2.4 in magnitude on Tuesday.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com