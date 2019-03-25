Japan to use Ospreys for overseas rescue operations

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The government will use Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft to conduct rescues of Japanese citizens abroad and other special operations by the Self-Defense Forces, government sources said Saturday, Kyodo reports.

Under controversial security legislation that came effect in 2016, the SDF can play an expanded role overseas.



The Ground Self-Defense Force has a special anti-terror unit to carry out rescue operations and other risky missions. But the unit is still not fully capable and lacks specialized aircraft.



The government is now set to introduce the CV-22 Osprey, the special operation forces variant of the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, while also considering deploying refurbished models of the GSDF's UH-60 helicopter, the sources said.



The CV-22 is widely seen as more capable of nighttime flying and its terrain-following radar enables it to fly at low altitudes, they said. The remodeled UH-60 is regarded as more bulletproof and can be carried by the Air Self-Defense Force's C-2 transport airplanes.



