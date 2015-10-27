Japan urged to participate in creation of international financial center in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged Japanese companies to participate in the creation of an international financial center in Astana.

"Headquartered in the EXPO pavilion, the international financial center "Astana" will be based on the best models of financial markets of the U.S., Singapore and Great Britain. In order to attract foreign partners, we will offer unprecedented conditions," President Nazarbayev said of the center, speaking at the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum in Astana on Tuesday. According to the President, the new international financial center will be governed by English law. "Given the infrastructure of the Kazakh capital, we will be able to create a new strong financial center in the network of analogous financial centers. We count on active participation of Japanese companies in this project," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed. At the business forum, the Kazakh leader also talked about the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. "42 countries and four international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the exhibition. The Government of Japan also confirmed its participation. We would like to thank for your decision to participate," President Nazarbayev added.