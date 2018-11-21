Japanese businessmen visit Astana Utari Ltd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japanese entrepreneurs visited Kazakhstan's Astana Utaria Ltd PLC, the largest domestic producer of light industry goods, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The guests from Japan took part in the Kazakhstan-Japan Business Forum in Astana this summer. It was held within the framework of the 7th session of the Joint Commission of government and private sectors of both countries for economic cooperation.



The Japanese businessmen got familiarized with manufacturing unit of the company which is modernly equipped and allows to produce a wealth of products in the shortest time span.







A presentation of the products - workwear, consumer products, clothing and more - was held for the delegation.



Being a member of the Zhasampaz consortium, Astana Utaria Ltd is responsible for the implementation of the state defense order.



