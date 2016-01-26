Japanese company expressed intention to join Council of Foreign Investors for President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Committee for Investment of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Yerlan Khairov met with representatives of Japanese company "Marubeni Corporation", the press service of the ministry informs via Facebook.

"The Japanese company expressed its willingness to join the Council of Foreign Investors for the President of Kazakhstan. The sides noted a great potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and expressed mutual interest in future strengthening of the relations," the statement reads.

Marubeni Corporation has been working in Kazakhstan since 1993. It has been a great partner in joint projects over the course of the last 20 years. About 1000 Kazakhstanis are employed with three joint companies with the participation of Marubeni that are specializing in production and processing of uranium.