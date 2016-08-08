Japanese emperor hints at possible abdication due to deteriorating physical strength

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese Emperor Akihito delivered on Monday a video message to the public, expressing worries that his deteriorating physical strength may hinder him from fulfilling duties in the future as a symbol of the state.

In the message, the 82-year-old emperor said, "When I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the state with my whole being as I have done until now."

He also said it could be hard to cope with the situation just by cutting duties.

"While, being in the position of the Emperor, I must refrain from making any specific comments on the existing Imperial system, I would like to tell you what I, as an individual, have been thinking about," said the emperor.

The 10-minute video message came amid growing speculation on the emperor's abdication after local media reported last month that the emperor wishes to hand over the throne to 56-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito.

The emperor's statement is expected to stimulate debate on necessary legal changes to enable him to hand over the throne to the crown prince, said Kyodo news agency.

According to local media, if the emperor is to abdicate, the Imperial House Law might need revision, as the law, enacted in 1947 to rule for imperial affairs, does not include any provision for a reigning emperor to abdicate.

The process of revising the law, involving deliberations by an expert panel to the government, may require years, said earlier reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe released comments following the emperor's message, saying that he will take into serious consideration the emperor's condition concerning his advanced age and official duties, and see what could be done.

