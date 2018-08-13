Japanese high school students develop jellyfish sting cream

MATSUYAMA. KAZINFORM The aquarium club of a public high school in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan, has developed a jellyfish sting inhibitor prototype, aiming to release the product in February next year with help from a private company.

With products to prevent jellyfish stings still rare in Japan, members of the Nagahama high school aquarium club in Ozu will start promoting the sting inhibitor cream mainly among surfers to begin with.

"I would like to contribute the profits to the local economy," said Rara Shigematsu, 17, the aquarium club member leading the project, KYODO NEWS reports.