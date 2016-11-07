Japanese-Kazakh Industrial Park to be opened in Almaty

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A Japanese-Kazakh Industrial Park will be opened in Almaty, according to President of Tokyo Rope Shigeto Tanaka, who said it in an interview with Kazakh mass media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Kazakhstan is viewed as a country with stable economy. This became a reason for opening our plant [Tokyo Rope Almaty - editor] in the city of Almaty. Besides, the Government of Kazakhstan and Almaty Mayor’s Office have provided all-round support to opening our enterprise. We have also received requests from other countries. It should be noted that the plant will not be located in the special economic zone of Almaty. Together with our partners from Kazakhstan, we are planning to open a Japanese-Kazakh Industrial Park in Almaty where all our industries will be placed” he said.

According to him, the plant provided with up-to-date equipment will manufacture high-quality product which will be exported to Russia, Central Asia and non-CIS countries.

“This is a unique production which has no analogues in the world except for Japan. Tokyo Road Almaty will be the only plant to produce 4-12mm thick steel nets. The processes here will be fully automated that is why we do not plan to create many job places here,” he added.