Japanese MFA: Kazakh President Nazarbayev to visit Japan on Nov 6-9

ASTANA-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay an official visit to Japan on November 6-9, Kazinform has learnt from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan.

According to the Japanese MFA, during the visit President Nazarbayev will make a State Call on His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. The Kazakh leader will also have a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who will later host a dinner in Nursultan Nazarbayev's honor.



The Japanese authorities hope that the visit will further strengthen the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Japan.



It should be noted that this will be Nursultan Nazarbayev's fourth visit to Japan.