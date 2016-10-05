Japanese MP lauds historic meaning of closure of Semipalatinsk test site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev held negotiations with Chūichi Date, the President of the Upper House of the Japanese Parliament this week.

At the meeting, the Japanese politician highly praised Kazakhstan and Japan's joint efforts in terms of deepening of strategic partnership illustrated by six meetings of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the visit of the Japanese Premier to Kazakhstan in October 2015.



According to Mr. Date, current regulatory framework creates favorable conditions for gradual development of the Kazakh-Japanese interaction.



The Japanese MP thanked the Kazakh side for its active contribution to the development of inter-parliamentary contacts and expressed hope the dynamics of reciprocal visits and meetings will be preserved.



He also spoke highly of Kazakhstan's efforts in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, lauding the historical meaning of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site 25 years ago. In this context Mr. Date wished Kazakhstan success as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and expressed hope for close cooperation in terms of strengthening of global peace and security.



In his words, the fact that Astana will host the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 themed "Future Energy" demonstrates the ever-growing role of Kazakhstan in the international community.



Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, in turn, informed the interlocutor of development of the Kazakh-Japanese cooperation and Kazakhstan's international initiatives.