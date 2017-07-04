Japanese MP praises Kazakhstan's global initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has received today a delegation from Japan led by member of the House of Representatives in the Diet and Japanese politician Takeo Kawamura, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Nigmatulin noted that Japanese MPs' visit to the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is yet another proof of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan.



He also stressed that regular meetings and agreements reached between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe give an impulse to the development of bilateral cooperation.



At the meeting it was noted that Astana and Tokyo have a common approach to solution of the issues of nuclear security, disarmament and sustainable development.



Takeo Kawamura said that Japan highly appreciates President Nursultan Nazrbayev's initiatives and efforts to solve the problem of nuclear non-proliferation worldwide.



The sides raised concerns about the launch of ballistic missiles by Pyongyang having emphasized the ever-increasing threat to regional and global security.



They also noted that the fact that Kazakhstan and Japan both sit on the UN Security Council in 2017 will offer extra opportunities for the nations to cooperate within that organization.



Nurlan Nigmatulin and Takeo Kawamura agreed to expand inter-parliamentary dialogue.



Having praised our country's achievements in various spheres, Japanese politician also expressed confidence in Kazakhstan's success in the future.



In conclusion, Mr Kawamura shared his impressions after visiting Kazakhstan's Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 and commended Kazakhstan for developing ‘green' energy.



