Japanese parliamentarians intend to visit EXPO 2017

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM, Kazakhstan-Japan Friendship Parliamentary League held a meeting dedicated to 25th Anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations establishment in Tokyo on March 29, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

Presently, the League comprises over 40 deputies of the House of Councillors and the House of Representatives of the National Diet as well as the current members of the Cabinet of Japan.

Apart from parliamentarians, the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) also attended the event.

Kazakh Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the lawmakers on the recent trends of the political and socio-economic life of Kazakhstan.

The Chairman of the League, one of the outstanding politicians of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Takeo Kawamura underlined the historical value of the official visit paid by the President of Kazakhstan to Japan in November 2016 noting the importance of maintaining high dynamics of political contacts between the two countries.

LDP Deputy Secretary-General Akira Sato highly appraised the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan that made it possible for arranging EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Astana and Central Asia for the first time.

Director of Special Committee of the House of Councillors Satsuki Katayama remarked that for the years of independence Kazakhstan has demonstrated the effectiveness of the reforms resulting in new opportunities for extending mutually beneficial economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Summarizing the League meeting the attendants sounded their intention to organize the visit to Astana during EXPO 2017 by Japanese Parliament delegation.